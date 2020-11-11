Jason Momoa was 'completely in debt' after 'Game of Thrones'
UPI News Service, 11/11/2020
Jason Momoa says he was "completely in debt" following his run on Game of Thrones.
The 41-year-old actor recalled in the December issue of InStyle how he struggled professionally and financially after playing Khal Drogo on the HBO series.
Momoa portrayed Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones, which aired in 2011. His character was killed off the show before the series reached its fever pitch of popularity.
In the InStyle cover story, Momoa said he struggled for several years after Game of Thrones. Momoa is married to actress Lisa Bonet and has two children, daughter Lola, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, with the Cosby Show alum.
"I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones," Momoa said. "I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."
Momoa's situation improved after he was cast as Aquaman in Justice League, which opened in 2017. He has since reprised the character in a standalone film, Aquaman (2018), and will return in Aquaman 2.
