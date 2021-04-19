Jason Momoa gave Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tiana Gia an Aquaman surprise for her third birthday.

Johnson, on Sunday, posted how his daughter is a big fan of Momoa's Aquaman character and demanded that the King of Atlantis join them for breakfast. Tiana also asked Johnson to draw Aquaman so she could hang the picture in her room.

Johnson posted his drawing and a video clip of Momoa surprising Tiana virtually. Momoa wished Tiana a happy birthday, talked about going surfing together in the future and greeted Johnson's 5-year-old daughter Jasmine.

"I had to make the call...it's what daddy's do. I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about. I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame," Johnson said about the video.

"You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. Thanks for having my back -- I'll always have yours," Johnson continued.

Johnson shares Tiana and Jasmine with wife Lauren Hashian.

The actor is set to star in his own DC Comics film, Black Adam, which is set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Momoa will return as Aquaman in Aquaman 2, which will be released on Dec. 16, 2022.