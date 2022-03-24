Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams and more have been selected to present awards at the 94th Oscars on Sunday.

Josh Brolin and Jacob Elordi will also be presenting at the event.

The group joins previously announced presenters Zoe Kravitz, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Anthony Hopkins, Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephanie Beatriz, Kevin Costner, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hawk, Tyler Perry, Bill Murray, H.E.R., Shaun White, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Shawn Mendes, Jamie Lee Curtis and Woody Harrelson.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler recently announced that she will be a presenter at the Oscars afters he was initially not invited to the ceremony.

The Oscars take place on Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are serving as the hosts.

Netflix's The Power of the Dog was nominated for a leading 12 awards including Best Picture.