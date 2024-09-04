Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a trailer for A Minecraft Movie, starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, on Wednesday.

Momoa plays Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison who finds himself transported to the Overworld along with Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn ( Danielle Brooks ).

The Overworld is "a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination," the official synopsis says.

The film, which was inspired by the video game of the same name, follows the group as they encounter Piglins, Zombies, and, eventually, Black, who portrays Steve, a master crafter.

"Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative," the synopsis reads. "The very skills they need to thrive back in the real world."

The film was directed by Jared Hess, and will premiere in theaters April 4.