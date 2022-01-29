Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa is set to appear in the next Fast & the Furious action movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap reported the casting news Friday.

Plot details for F10 have not been disclosed, but Momoa is expected to play a villain.

Shooting on the movie is expected to begin this spring.

Set for release May 19, 2023, it will star Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang.