Jason Momoa took to Instagram Sunday to announce he is in Britain to film his second Aquaman epic.

"London calling!... so excited to start Aquaman 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie! Mahalo to everyone for support on the HD Momoa line with @harleydavidson and all my love to the cast and crew of SEE! Love u Canada link in bio! Aloha," Momoa wrote.

The post included a video of Momoa wearing glasses and speaking directly to the camera about changing his hairstyle so he can start filming the project on Monday.

It already has gotten about 1.7 million "likes."

Momoa, 41, will play the titular superhero in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, the sequel to 2018's Aquaman.