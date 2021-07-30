Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of See, its fantasy drama starring Jason Momoa, David Bautista and Alfre Woodard.

The second season is set to debut on the streaming service Aug. 27.

The show takes place centuries after a virus wipes out most of the world's humanity, except about 2 million blind people, who are trying to rebuild society.

"In Season 2, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) struggles to reunite his family," said a synopsis accompanying Thursday's 2 1/2-minute preview on YouTube.

"His estranged brother Edo (Dave Bautista) has captured Baba's daughter Haniwa (Nesta Cooper,) vowing to exact his revenge against his brother. Meanwhile, the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic, drawing Baba and his family directly into the center of the conflict."

The clip has gotten more than 500,000 views since it was posted.

Jonathan Tropper is the showrunner.