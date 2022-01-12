Jason Momoa posted on Instagram Wednesday that he and Lisa Bonet are ending their marriage. The couple met in 2005 and married in 2017.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," Momoa wrote. "We free each other - to be who we are learning to become..."

Momoa and Bonet have two children together, 14-year-old daughter Lola Iolani and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet has a daughter, Zoe Kravitz, from her first marriage to Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz has referred to Momoa as his "brother" in public posts.

The news comes just as Momoa wrapped filming Aquaman 2. Director James Wan announced the completion of principal photography Wednesday, sharing a photo of himself with stars Momoa and Patrick Wilson filming on the Malibu Beach.

"I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can't wait to share this little film with you all," Wan wrote.

Bonet most recently appeared in a 2016 arc on the series Ray Donovan. She co-starred with Momoa on the series The Red Road and the movie Road to Paloma, which Momoa directed.

Bonet began acting in episodic television in 1983. She landed the role as Cliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby)'s daughter, Denise, in The Cosby Show and starred in the film Angel Heart in 1987.

Momoa got his start on Baywatch in 1999. He had another breakthrough in the first season of Game of Thrones. His current series, See, streams on Apple TV+.