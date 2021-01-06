The 2021 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert will feature a headlining performance from Jason Derulo.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter will perform during the virtual show Sunday ahead of the college football national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State.

The livestream will combine the power of 5G with extended reality technology "to produce captivating, multi-dimensional visual effects and seamlessly interactive moments for fans," according to a press release.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will stream for free on AT&T's YouTube Channel, Derulo's Facebook page, CFP All Acess and the ESPN app.

"I couldn't be more excited to perform at this year's AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!" Derulo said. "The technology of the stage made possible through AT&T is incredible and will certainly make fans' jaws drop -- wherever they're tuning in from. It's going to be a fun, energetic way to kick off the year!"

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Derulo released his fourth studio album, Everything is 4, in 2015. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, he discussed his following on TikTok and making TikTok videos with Will Smith.