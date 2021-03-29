Jason Derulo is going to be a dad.

The 31-year-old singer and TikTok star is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, social media influencer Jena Frumes.

Derulo shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a video of himself and a pregnant Frumes walking on a beach in the Bahamas.

"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes," he captioned the post.

Frumes posted a photo with Derulo on her own account.

"Mom & Dad," she wrote.

Singer and television personality Neyo, Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and singer Natasha Bedingfield were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats broski!!" Neyo wrote.

"Thats incredible. Congrats my dude," Hubbard added.

"Congrats! The best thing ever," Bedingfield said.

Derulo and Frumes met at the gym shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak, according to People. The couple often film TikTok videos together.

Derulo released his fourth studio album, Everything is 4, in 2015. He released the No. 1 song "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" with Jawsh 685 in June 2020 and the new song "Lifestyle" featuring Adam Levine in January.

Frumes is a model and social media influencer with over 4.4 million followers on Instagram.