M3gan producer Jason Blum made a splash on the red carpet Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blum, 53, attended the film's Los Angeles premiere with cast members Allison Williams , Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Amie Donald and Jenna Davis.

M3gan is a sci-fi horror film based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan and directed by Gerard Johnstone. The movie follows Gemma (Williams), a brilliant toy company roboticist who creates M3gan, a life-like doll with artificial intelligence.

Blum dressed up as M3gan, played by Donald and voiced by Davis in the film. The producer wore a long blonde wig and a camel-colored dress with white tights.

Several dancers also dressed up as M3gan at the premiere.

Williams attended the event with her partner, actor Alexander Dreymon. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Arlo, this past winter.

M3gan opens in theaters Jan. 6, 2023.

Universal Pictures released a new trailer for the movie Wednesday that shows M3gan protect Gemma's niece Cady (McGraw) to deadly effect.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Blum, the founder of Blumhouse Productions, is also known for producing Paranormal Activity, Insidious and The Purge film series.