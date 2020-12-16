Jason Biggs has been tapped to host a new game show titled Cherries Wild that hails from Fox and Pepsi.

Cherries Wild will premiere Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. EST on Fox. The name is a reference to Pepsi's Wild Cherry beverage.

Contestants will compete in two rounds of pop culture trivia in order to make it to the final round, which involves using a giant slot machine.

Contestants who earn five Wild Cherries on the slot machine will win the $250,000 jackpot prize.

Wes Kauble (Beat Shazam, Supermarket Sweep) created the series, which is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Cherries Wild will appear on Hulu and Fox streaming platform Tubi after airing on television.

Biggs last starred in sitcom Outmatched for Fox, which was canceled after one season in May. Fox previously partnered with Pepsi before to combine marketing and television on Empire and The X Factor.

"We are excited to partner with our longtime friends at Pepsi on Cherries Wild. This is a bold concept that best illustrates the limitless possibilities that can be accomplished when two great brands join forces to deliver audiences a wildly entertaining program and an equally dazzling product," Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment said in a statement.

"With the always charming Jason Biggs at the helm, Cherries Wild is a refreshing twist on the classic trivia game show," he continued.