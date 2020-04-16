Jason Bateman relived his career while playing a few rounds of Was I In It? on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The game, on Wednesday, consisted of Kimmel reading the descriptions of lesser-known television shows or TV movies. Bateman had to guess if he actually starred in the series or movie and received bonus points if he could remember his character's name.

Kimmel read the descriptions of programs such as 1984's It's Your Move, 2006's The Jake Effect and 2001's Some of My Best Friends, among others.

Bateman was able answer correctly the shows and movies he appeared on and didn't fall for Kimmel's made up series, Two Guys Named Mike.

The late night host ended the segment by showing the trailer for Bateman's 1988 TV movie, Moving Target.

The actor also detailed his experience auditioning for Some of My Best Friends. The short-lived show starred Bateman as a gay writer who was living with a straight and, at first homophobic, roommate.

"When I auditioned for it I asked the casting director would they like me to read in some sort of a very flamboyant way. They said 'No, you're gay enough. Just come on in,'" Bateman said.