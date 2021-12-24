Hasty Pudding Theatricals has declared Ozark actor and director Jason Batemen its 55th Man of the Year.

Bateman will be roasted by the troupe at Harvard University's Farkas Hall on Feb. 3. He is also expected to attend a performance of the company's original production, Ship Happens.

"The Pudding is proud to present this honor to an Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award-winning actor," the organization said in a press release Thursday.

"From being the DGA's youngest ever director for directing three episodes of Valerie at age 18, to starring in numerous television shows and movies, to starting his own production company, Mr. Bateman has made a significant and meaningful impact in the worlds of television and film."

The Man of the Year award was established in 1967. No ceremony was held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.