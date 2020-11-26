Ozark star Jason Bateman is set to guest host the Dec. 5 episode of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced.

Country singer Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform that evening, too.

Wallen had been slated to take the stage on SNL earlier this fall, but his appearance was scrapped after he broke coronavirus protocols by partying without a mask.

He later apologized for his actions.

Wallen's next record, Dangerous: The Double Album, is due out Jan. 8.

On Dec. 12, The French Dispatch and Dune actor Timothee Chalamet will guest host SNL and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be the musical act.

Former SNL cast member and Wonder Woman 1984 actress Kristen Wiig will return to guest host on Dec. 19.

Rapper Dua Lipa will provide the music. She is up for six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, for her newest release, Future Nostalgia.