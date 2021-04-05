Jason Aldean will perform a pair of live audience shows at Bonnaroo Farm in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old country music singer said Monday that he will return to the stage as part of the "Concerts on the Farm" series at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn.

Aldean will perform May 14 and 15, his first live music shows in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You could've asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes. So being able to setup the full show with all the band buys plugged in is going to make for a really good time," Aldean said in a statement. "We're going to turn it up -- there's nobody out there to bother -- and make up for some lost time, for sure."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. EDT. Aldean Army members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday at 11 a.m. EDT.

Bonnaroo Farm said the event will host a limited number of fans in socially distanced four-person pods.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place on the grounds Sept. 2-5 and feature headlining performances by the Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator.

Aldean released his ninth studio album, 9, in November 2019.