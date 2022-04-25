Jared Padalecki is recovering at home after being involved in a "very bad car accident."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor's former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles said at a convention Sunday in New Jersey that Padalecki was unable to join the panel because of the car crash.

"He's lucky to be alive," Ackles told fans. "And not only that, but he's at home recovering, which -- the fact that he's not even in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

"He's recovering. He sends his love," he added. "He's doing OK. He's moving around."

Ackles said Padalecki was a passenger in the car and that there were no fatalities in the crash.

E! News confirmed Padalecki is recuperating at home and doing well.

Padalecki had sent love to fans in a tweet Thursday.

"Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. CAn't wait to see y'all again," he wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Padalecki and Ackles played brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on Supernatural, which had a 15-season run on The WB/CW from 2005 to 2020.

Ackles and his wife, Daneel Ackles, are developing the prequel series The Winchesters, which centers on Sam and Dean's parents. Padalecki said in June 2021 that he was "gutted" to be not included in the project.