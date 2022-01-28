Jared Leto discussed how he approaches acting while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corden mentioned to Leto on Thursday how he seemed to be having a blast portraying Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci and asked the actor if his approach to acting has ever changed. Corden displayed a photo of Leto in the film, who looks nearly unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci.

"I like transformation. I like to see other actors do that and I like immersive experiences. Not just with acting, but with music and with a lot of different things. So for me it's been pretty consistent for a long time," Leto said before describing what made Paolo Gucci an interesting character to portray.

"The character, I just fell in love with his heart, with his humor and he was a guy who just wants to make his dreams happen. Wants to be loved, wants to be heard and he's just kind of denied by the people closest to him, his family. But yeah, I had a blast," Leto said.

House of Gucci is currently in theaters.

Corden also asked Leto if he would be willing to star in a romantic comedy.

"The honest answer is no," Leto said before comparing it to eating a bag of sour patch kids and a pizza at the same time.

"I would like to do something romantic and funny and we'll see. Maybe there's something around the corner. Who knows," he continued.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!