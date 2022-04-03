Jared Leto's vampire saga Morbius is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $39.1 million in receipts in its debut weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Lost City with $14.8 million, followed by The Batman at No. 3 with $10.8 million, Uncharted at No. 4 with $3.6 million and Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie at No. 5 with $2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are RRR at No. 6 with $1.6 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 7 with $1.4 million, Dog at No. 8 with $1.3 million, X at No. 9 with $1.021 million and Everything Everywhere All at Once at No. 10 with $1.011.

This weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $76.6 million, compared with last weekend's box-office take of $78.5 million.

The Lost City was No. 1 lst weekend with $31 million in receipts.