Jared Leto confirmed on Twitter that he will be starring in a new Tron film for Disney, noting his excitement for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing," Leto tweeted on Monday alongside a gif that uses footage from 2010's Tron: Legacy.

"I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in Tron. We will work as hard we possible can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all...See you in the grid!" the actor continued in a second tweet.

Leto had previously referred to the new film as Tron: Ares in an original version of his tweet that was deleted.

The new movie follows 1982's Tron starring Jeff Bridges and its sequel, 2010's Tron: Legacy that brought back Bridges and starred Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

Filmmaker Garth Davis, best known for his work on the Oscar-nominated Lion, is attached to direct.

Jesse Wigutow wrote the latest draft of the script. Leto is also producing along with Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook.