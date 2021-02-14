Pop music icon Janet Jackson is thanking fans for putting Control back on the album chart 35 years after she first released it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The record includes the title song, as well as the hits "Nasty," "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "When I Think of You" and "Let's Wait Awhile."

This month, Control briefly returned to the No.1 spot on Apple's Top 40 U.S. Pop Album chart. It is currently at No. 5.

"I was at home, just the other day, by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me," Jackson said in a video posted on Twitter Saturday.

"I'm so thankful for him being in my life and I'm so thankful for all of you being in my life You are so special to me. I want to thank all of you for making Control No. 1 once again after 35 years. I never, never, in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."

The video, in which Jackson wears a hat, coat, face mask and large glasses, has gotten nearly 500,000 views.

It was posted shortly after Justin Timberlake, 40, apologized to Jackson on Instagram for how he behaved in the wake of the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show where he pulled at her costume and exposed her breast during their shared performance.

Jackson, 54, bore the brunt of criticism for the incident.