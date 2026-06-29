The four-time Big Brother houseguest added, "You guys can fight over slop without me."
But then Janelle -- a BB icon known as a "comp beast" -- proceeded to write, "Besides, I'm going to Greece this summer!"
Janelle didn't exactly help to dispel casting rumors with that comment because in 2012, she had told fans she was traveling to Greece for a vacation when she actually ended up appearing on Big Brother's 14th season.
"Yeah, yeah whatever girl. Get ready for sequester this week," one of Janelle's followers quipped in reply to her post.
But other fans took Janelle's statement about not participating in Big Brother's next season seriously.
"Your commentary will be missed. Have a great trip be safe & head on a swivel," one person commented.
"Quick update, I just want to share first and foremost, I'm working. I'm not doing Big Brother 28," Danielle, 54, said in a video on Tuesday, June 24.
"I know, I know. I appreciate you guys hoping but I haven't been contacted by the producers. I am excited that this season is going to be the 1,000th episode of Big Brother. How exciting is that? And I haven't been invited to do anything for this. So you guys more than likely won't see me."
But Danielle -- a Traitors alum who was wearing her Big Brother All Stars hat in the video -- surprised fans when she concluded with a smirk and playful tone, "And fans, you guys know I would never lie about something like this."
The premiere of Big Brother 28 -- which CBS described as the show's "biggest season" yet -- will be 90 minutes long.
Following its debut episode, CBS will air a special 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 12 at 8PM ET/PT.
Big Brother will then air on Wednesdays from 8-9:30PM ET/PT, followed by hour-long episodes on Thursdays, featuring live evictions, and Sundays from 8-9PM ET/PT.
CBS will also feature the return of Big Brother: Unlocked beginning on Friday, July 10 from 8-9PT ET/PT.
Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live footage via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand.
Ashley Hollis, a 25-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL, won Big Brother's 27th season and took home the $750,000 prize by a 6-1 jury vote over the season's runner-up, Vince Panaro, during the two-hour finale that aired in September 2025 on CBS.