Janelle Monae took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 35-year-old singer and actress performed her song "Turntables" during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

The pre-taped performance showed Monae performing with her band in a dimly-lit space. The singer was illuminated by a single spotlight at one point of the song.

Monae wrote and recorded "Turntables" for the documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy featuring Stacey Abrams. The film explores the history of voter suppression and modern barriers to voting.

Monae celebrated in an Instagram post Tuesday after All In and "Turntables" were both shortlisted for Oscars.

"All In: The Fight for Democracy started out as a documentary that turned into a movement and I was blessed to be a part of it with 'Turntables,'" the singer wrote. "This song is for our people and part of a revolution that is still unfolding before our eyes. This song is not for me, but for We, WE THE PEOPLE."

"Thank you @staceyabrams, @lizfgargus, and @misscortes for the incredible work you are doing to tell the truth about voter suppression," she added, referencing Abrams and All In directors Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes. "Thank you for calling. Thank you for trusting me & @natewonderful with this song. And thank you @theacademy for shortlisting both @allinthefilm & 'TurnTables.'"

Monae released "Turntables" in September. The song marked her first new music since her 2018 album, Dirty Computer.

