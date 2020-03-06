NYC Pride 2020 will feature a headlining performance from singer and actress Janelle Monae.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers announced Friday on Instagram that Monae, 34, will perform June 27 at the Pride Island party at Pier 97 at Hudson River Park in New York City.

"@janellemonae headlines Pride Island Saturday on June 27, 2020," the post reads. "Janelle Monae is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, performer, producer and CoverGirl spokesperson known for her unique style and groundbreaking sound."

Monae said it's a dream come true to headline NYC Pride, an annual commemoration of the Stonewall Riots and celebration of the LGBTQ community.

"Pride means so much to so many of us, and to have the opportunity to share my live performance during Pride has always been a dream," she said in a statement. "Celebrating Pride in NYC is a rite of passage for a queer person, I am grateful for the community it creates and I can't wait to party with everyone."

Pussy Riot, Luisa Sonza, Betty Who, Dani Toro, Coco & Breezy and Eddie Martinez will also perform June 27 at Pride Island, which runs June 26-28. Pre-sale tickets for Mastercard holders begin March 12, with individual tickets to go on sale March 13.

NYC Pride will take place June 14-28 in New York City. The 2020 theme is "The Future Is...", which represents the diversity of the LGBTQ community while also "honoring each person's individuality and unique outlook for the future."

Monae released her third studio album, Dirty Computer, in 2018. She will star in the new horror movie Antebellum and Season 2 of the Amazon series Homecoming.