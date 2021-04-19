Janeane Garofalo will be featured in the seventh and final season of Younger as a recurring character.

Younger's final season premiered on Thursday with the first four episodes available on Paramount+. New episodes will continue to be released every Thursday.

Garofalo will star in six episodes as Cass DeKennessy, the dean of the Arts College in New York, who offers Debi Mazar's Maggie a teaching job.

The official Twitter account for Younger confirmed Garofalo's casting.

The actress last starred in Stumptown, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Broad City.

Younger follows Sutton Foster 's Liza Miller, a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be 20-something in order to get a job in the publishing industry.

Hilary Duff, Tessa Albertson, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard also star.

Darren Star created the comedy series, which was launched in 2015. The show's final season will also air on TV Land later this year.