Glee alum Jane Lynch and stage legend Ramin Karimloo are set to co-star with Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynch will play Rosie Brice and Karimloo will play Nick Arnstein, producers announced Monday. Feldstein was previously cast as the show's lead character Fanny Brice.

The show is in rehearsals now.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer is directing the show, which is scheduled to go into preview performances on March 26. Opening night is slated for April 24.

This is the first time the show returns to Broadway since its debut in 1964 with Barbra Streisand as Fanny.

"This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage," a synopsis said.

"Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened -- she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway."