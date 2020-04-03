Jane Fonda revived her iconic workout video in her first post on the social media app TikTok.

The 82-year-old actress and activist performed moves from Jane Fonda 's Workout, released in 1982, and promoted virtual Fire Drill Fridays for climate action in a video Friday.

The video features clips from Fonda's workout video and shows the star performing leg lifts.

"My name is Jane Fonda, and I'm going to bring back the Jane Fonda Workout during this home sequestration," she says.

Midway through the video, Fonda entreats viewers to support Fire Drill Fridays, her weekly demonstration and actions calling on leaders to take climate action.

"What I would really like you to do is to work out with me for the planet. There's a climate crisis that's a real emergency, so whether you're on your couch or your yoga mat, will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays?" the star asks.

"The future needs you. I need you," she concludes.

Fonda discussed her dedication to Fire Drill Fridays in an interview with Elle released this week.

"When you're famous, you have this incredible potential platform, but how do you use it?" she said. "I have to put myself on the line."

Fonda has been arrested for civil disobedience several times since starting Fire Drill Fridays in Washington, D.C., in October. She and her Grace & Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin joked about their arrests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.