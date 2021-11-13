Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter and Dulce Sloan have signed on to star in Amazon Prime Video's second annual comedy special, Yearly Departed.

Yvonne Orji from Insecure will host the show, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on Dec. 23.

"Joining Orji this year are some of the world's funniest ladies to deliver eulogies to our least favorite parts of 2021," Amazon said in a news release Friday.

"This year's eulogists will bid farewell to Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis and Zoom, along with a few surprises still to come."

Pop singer Alessia Cara will provide the special's musical entertainment.