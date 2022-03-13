Jane Campion won the Directors Guild of America honor for Outstanding Theatrical Feature Film for helming The Power of the Dog at the DGA Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maggie Gyllenhaal scored the prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film for The Lost Daughter.

The Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Dramatic Series trophy went to Mark Mylod for Succession, while Lucia Aniello took home the statuette for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series for Hacks.

Barry Jenkins earned the accolade for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a TV Movie or Limited Series for The Underground Railroad.

Filmmakers Spike Lee, Joseph R. Reidy and Garry W. Hood were presented with lifetime achievement awards for their bodies of work.