NBC has announced its new dating series, The Courtship, is set to debut on March 6.

The show was previously titled, Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, a nod to Jane Austen's beloved 19th century romance novel.

"A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance," the network said in a press release Tuesday.

"Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love."

Episodes will stream on Peacock the day following its NBC telecast.

No host has been announced yet.