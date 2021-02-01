Jamie Tarses, a television producer and executive who was the first woman to run a network entertainment division, has died at age 56.

Tarses died from complications related to a cardiac event she suffered last fall, her family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline also confirmed her death.

Tarses helped develop Friends, Frasier, Mad About You, NewsRadio, Caroline in the City and was involved in the development of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Wings and Blossom at NBC.

She became the president of ABC Entertainment, the first woman to do so, at age 32 in 1996. The move garnered media attention and turned Tarses into a celebrity.

Tarses, at ABC, developed and launched Dharma & Greg, Two Guys and a Girl, The Practice, Sports Night and oversaw the launch of Spin City. She resigned at ABC in 1999 following corporate restructuring at Disney.

Tarses, as an executive producer, worked on My Boys, Mad Love, Hawthorne, Mr. Sunshine, Happy Endings, Men at Work, Franklin & Bash, The Wilds, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, which will launch on Disney+ in 2021.