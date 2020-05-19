Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner say they've changed their newborn son's name.

Otis, 33, announced in an Instagram post Monday that she and Hehner changed their baby boy's name from Hayes to Hendrix.

"We changed our sons name. We filled out his birth certificate & have officially changed it from Hayes Douglas to Hendrix Douglas," Otis wrote.

"We couldn't decide between Hayes and Hendrix our whole pregnancy. We ended up going with Hayes, but the moment I pushed him out & brought him to my chest I almost blurted out, 'Hendrix!'" she said.

Otis said she and Hehner struggled to find the "right" name for their son during her pregnancy. The couple met with a baby name expert, who told them Hendrix "is loosely tied to Johnathan." Johnathan is the name of the son Otis and Hehner previously lost in a miscarriage.

"I never used to believe in spirits really, but I know in my heart that Johnathan is with us ...I mean, I can *feel* him and he sends so many signs," Otis said.

"Call me crazy, but I know our angel baby sent us this sweet rainbow baby. He's telling his parents he's been watching over Hendrix (and Gracie) and will continue to do so," she added, referencing the couple's daughter, Gracie.

"We are so happy to honor our angel baby & name our newborn son a name that is affiliated with his.... even if it is in a very uncommon way," she said.

Otis and Hehner announced their baby boy's birth last week. Hehner said their son resembles their 2-year-old daughter, Henley Grace, aka Gracie.

"The resemblance to @henleygracehehner is crazy, but more importantly, baby and mom are doing amazing & perfectly healthy," he said.

Otis shared photos with Hendrix and Henley Saturday on Instagram.

"I feel so BLESSED to get to be a mommy again," she said.

Otis and Hehner met in Season 1 of the Lifetime series Married at First Sight, which pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couple married in 2014.