Jamie Lynn Spears reunites with her Zoey 101 co-stars in a new music video.

The 29-year-old singer and actress released a video Tuesday for a new version of the Zoey 101 theme song, "Follow Me (Zoey 101)," with Chantal Jeffries.

"On September 29th the cast of Zoey 101 reunited at a secret location (about 15 miles east of Pacific Coast Academy) to prepare for something we've all been waiting for," a message reads at the beginning of the video.

The video shows Spears on set with Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese) and Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), along with old footage from the show.

In addition, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, TikTok stars Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck, YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous, singer Sofia Reyes, Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and other celebrity guests are seen "auditioning" for a role in the upcoming Zoey 101 reboot.

Spears had teased the song and reunion earlier this month. She recorded the original version of the theme song with her sister, singer Britney Spears , in 2004.

Zoey 101 had a four-season run on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The series followed Zoey Brooks (Spears), a teenager attending Pacific Coast Academy, a fictional boarding school in Southern California.

Spears confirmed in an interview with Nylon this month that a Zoey 101 reboot is in the works.

"Obviously we want to meet her as an adult now, and I do think it should be a show for young adults," she said of the project. "We want to do it justice for the fans that were 10 and 12 when it first aired, while also bringing in the new generation of fans."