Britney Spears made headlines in November when a Los Angeles judge formally ended her conservatorship, which was handled by her father Jamie Spears. Her father became her legal guardian in 2008, taking over all of Britney Spears' financial decisions amid mental health concerns.
"I was happy. I was," Jamie Lynn Spears said about the conservatorship ending on GMA.
"When it was put into place I was 17-years-old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now," she continued.
"So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it's going to cause much discord, why continue it?" Jamie Lynn Spears said.
