The prize presentation celebrates excellence in horror film and television.
It is slated to air on Shudder, AMC Networks' streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural.
Actor and writer David Dastmalchian will host the event. Also set to present are Keith David, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Issa Lopez, Tananarive Due, Jason Blum, James Jude Courtney and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 2 winner Biqtch Puddin'.
