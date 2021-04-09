Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Smith and Doug Jones have been confirmed as presenters for the 2021 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards ceremony on April 18.

The prize presentation celebrates excellence in horror film and television.

It is slated to air on Shudder, AMC Networks' streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural.

Actor and writer David Dastmalchian will host the event. Also set to present are Keith David, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Issa Lopez, Tananarive Due, Jason Blum, James Jude Courtney and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 2 winner Biqtch Puddin'.

Nominees for awards include The Invisible Man, Freaky, The Dark and the Wicked, Host, Possessor, Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Clancy Brown and Elisabeth Moss.