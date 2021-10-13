Jamie Lee Curtis honored her late mom, actress Janet Leigh, with a Psycho-inspired look at the premiere of her new film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curtis, 62, channeled Leigh's Psycho character, Marion Crane, for the Los Angeles premiere of Halloween Kills on Tuesday.

Curtis wore a short blonde wig, light blue belted dress, and accessorized by carrying a white shower curtain splattered with fake blood.

"Honoring my mother in ALL her gory... I meant glory! PREMIERE PARTY TIME! @halloweenmovie @seanjameshair @gracegraceahn @egunshor," Curtis captioned a photo of her look on Instagram.

Curtis told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere that she chose a blue dress after seeing Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of Leigh in the film Hitchcock.

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh , but... it's a little more meta than that," Curtis said. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie Hitchcock. So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh 's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie."

"But now because of the Hitchcock movie, we know it was pale blue," she added. "I was worried you would see this and just think I looked like a '50s housewife. So I thought, you know, maybe I need a little bloody shower curtain."

Curtis is the daughter of Leigh, who died at age 77 in 2004, and actor Tony Curtis.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Halloween Kills opens in theaters Friday and will start streaming on Peacock the same day.