Jamie Lee Curtis will be honored at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival.

The 62-year-old actress will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the film festival in September, organizers announced in a press release Wednesday.

The award ceremony will take place Sept. 8 in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema. The event will be followed by the out-of-competition screening of Curtis' film Halloween Kills.

Curtis plays Laurie Strode in the Halloween film series, which originated with the 1978 film Halloween. She is also known for the films Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda and True Lies.

"I am incredibly humbled to be honored in this way by the Venice International Film Festival," Curtis said. "It seems impossible to me that I've been in this industry long enough to be receiving 'Lifetime Achievement' recognition, and to have it happen now, with Halloween Kills, is particularly meaningful to me. Halloween -- and my partnership with Laurie Strode -- launched and sustained my career, and to have these films evolve into a new franchise that is beloved by audiences around the world was, and remains, a gift."

"Italian Cinema has always honored and heralded the genre that gave me my career, so I couldn't be more proud and happy to accept this award from the Venice International Film Festival on behalf of Laurie and all the courageous heroines of the world who stand tall in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles and refuse to yield," she added.

Halloween Kills is the 12th film in the Halloween franchise. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and stars Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. The movie opens in theaters Oct. 15.

The 2021 Venice International Film Festival runs Sept. 1-11. The festival will feature the world premiere of Denis Villeneuve's film Dune.