Jamie Foxx has landed his own Netflix series.

Netflix said Tuesday that Foxx, 52, will star in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, a new comedy inspired by the actor's relationship with his daughter Corinne Foxx, 26.

The series co-stars David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite. Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez will have recurring roles.

Foxx will co-executive produce the series with Corinne Foxx and Alex Avant. Bentley Kyle Evans, who previously collaborated with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Show, serves as showrunner, with Ken Whittingham to direct the episodes.

Foxx and Corinne Foxx star together on the Fox competition series Beat Shazam, which features Foxx as host and Corinne Foxx as DJ. The series completed its third season in December.