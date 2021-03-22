Jamie Foxx has paid tribute to his late sister DeOndra Dixon on World Down Syndrome Day.

Dixon, who had Down syndrome and was a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, died in October at the age of 36.

"My heart. My breath ... my soul... I hear your laughter in the house... I hear you sliding down the stairs...," Foxx said on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of Dixon smiling.

"My heart... my breath... my soul... I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021," the actor continued.

Dixon appeared in Foxx's music video for "Blame It" featuring T-Pain in 2009 and joined him onstage at the Grammys in 2010. Dixon inspired and was the first recipient of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

"Anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can't tell you how many time we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show," Foxx said about Dixon while mourning her death on Instagram in October.