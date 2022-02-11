Jamie Dornan's six-episode thriller, The Tourist, is set to debut on HBO Max on March 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dornan is best known for his roles in Belfast and Fifty Shades of Grey. He also will soon be seen opposite Gal Gadot in the Netflix movie, Heart of Stone.

In The Tourist, the actor plays a British man traveling through the Australian outback when a tank truck intentionally tries to run him off the road.

"An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in the hospital, hurt, but somehow alive -- except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

The cast includes Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Damon Herriman, Alex Dimitriades, i“lafur Darri i“lafsson, and Kamil Ellis.

The show is a co-production with the United Kingdom's BBC broadcaster.