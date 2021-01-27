Jamie Dornan is set to star in new limited series The Tourist, a mystery thriller from the production company behind Fleabag, Two Brothers Pictures.

Dornan is being joined by Hugo Weaving , Danielle Macdonald and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Dornan will portray a British man in the Australian outback, who is being pursued by a tank truck that is trying to push him off the road. Dornan's character wakes up in a hospital with no memory and sets out to find answers in the outback.

Hugo will portray Agent Lachlan Rogers, a detective with Macdonald as Probationary Constable Helen Chambers and Brune-Franklin as waitress Luci.

HBO Max is co-producing The Tourist and will be the streaming home for the series in the U.S. BBC One, Stan and ZDF commissioned the project last year. Harry and Jack Williams are writing and executive producing for Two Brothers Pictures.

Production will begin soon in Australia.

"The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I've ever read. I can't wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people," Dornan said in a statement.