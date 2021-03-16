Jamie Dornan's father, Dr. Jim Dornan, has died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Dornan, a renowned obstetrician and gynecologist, died Monday at age 73 after contracting COVID-19, according to People.

Jim Dornan also had lymphocytic leukemia, which he was diagnosed with in 2005.

Dornan's rep confirmed Jim Dornan's death to E! News.

Jim Dornan served as president for the Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC), which honored him in an Instagram post Monday.

"It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March," the post reads.

"He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist. His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family's experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago."

In addition to Dornan, Jim Dornan is survived by his wife, Samina, and his daughters, Liesa and Jessica.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Lorna Dornan, Dornan's mom, died in 1998. Dornan said in an interview with the BBC in 2018 that there was "no bigger impact" on his life than his mom's death.

Dornan is known for playing Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels. He most recently appeared in the film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.