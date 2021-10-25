Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are new parents.

The 37-year-old actress and 43-year-old actor recently welcomed twins, Greenberg announced Sunday on Instagram.

Greenberg shared a video of himself smiling for the camera as his babies rested on his chest.

"We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung," he captioned the post.

Chung responded in the comments with two heart emojis. She also shared Greenberg's post on her Instagram Stories.

Chung and Greenberg got engaged in December 2013 and married in Santa Monica in October 2015.

Chung said on Instagram in March 2019 that she was moving forward with the process of freezing her eggs.

"I have the best life partner a person could ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I'm just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that's ok. It's ok to be unsure when the time is right," she said.

Chung came to fame on the MTV reality series The Real World: San Diego and has since played Mulan on Once Upon a Time and Ji-Ah on Lovecraft Country. Greenberg portrayed Ben on The Mindy Project and Jake on One Tree Hill.