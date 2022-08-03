Jamie Campbell Bower appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about joining the cast of Netflix's Stranger Things for Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bower discussed his role in the series as Vecna, the main villain of Season 4.

His performance has received critical acclaim, but Bower told Fallon Tuesday that he "never even imagined I'd be on a show like this, let alone playing this thing."

"It's amazing, it's just such a blessing, the whole thing feels like such a whirlwind since I got it," Bower said.

The British actor is almost completely unrecognizable as Vecna, and told Fallon that the physical transformation into the character was "about 90 percent real [versus CGI]."

"It takes about eight hours to put the whole thing on...we start at sort of 3 a.m. to be ready for about 10, and then I have to act," Bower said.

Bower also changed his voice for the role, and told Fallon that he was not sure going into the project what voice to use.

"It took a few months to get right," Bower said. "We did the read-through, and I was there at the table read with everyone, sat behind Millie [Bobbie Brown], and I was doing the voice, and it started in this, like, very kind of nasally kind of area, more like Freddy Krueger and it just wasn't landing."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work on it, did a bunch of work on Hellraiser...and it said that this deep booming voice kind of comes out of the darkness," Bower added.

"So I just kind of worked on that, and I'm a singer, so I just kind of relaxed myself, relaxed my larynx."

This was used to transition into a conversation about Bower's music.

In addition to acting, Bower has made a name for himself as a musician, first coming onto the scene as a member of the British punk rock band Counterfeit.

The band was dissolved in 2020, but Bower then launched a solo career, with his latest single, "I Am," slated to be released Aug. 12.

His next project will be a new movie with Kevin Costner, which Bower described to Fallon as a "Western saga."

"I'll be in Utah in October, riding a horse, wearing a Stetson," Bower said.

Bower ended the interview by saying a number of unusual phrases in Vecna's voice.

This includes lines from various romance films like Notting Hill and Titanic, commercials, as well as lyrics from Lizzo's recent song "About Damn Time."