James Wan announced plans to direct a new Saw film that Leigh Whannell will write at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday. Wan and Whannell spoke at a legacy screening of the original Saw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saw premiered at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival. The duo recalled pacing the lobby of the theater nervously during the first screening.

Lionsgate released the film in October of 2004, and nine subsequent sequels. Wan said he hopes to bring the franchise back to the original.

"All I can say at this point is we're going to do one," Wan said. "We are going to make one. I don't want to say too much. It's very early still."

Saw introduced the Jigsaw killer. Jigsaw would put victims in traps that they could survive, if they made a gruesome sacrifice.

"We want to hark back to the spirit of the original film," Wan said. "We want to make another scary Saw movie."

Whannell wrote Saw II and III. Subsequent Saw sequels flashed back into Jigsaw's life and earlier traps in an elaborate, continuous mythology.

"We want to be mindful and be respectful of what fans have learned about the soapy nature of the entire franchise," Wan said. "We know there's a lot of love for the world, but we definitely want to go back to the spirit of the first film."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Wan said that after 22 years, the franchise has returned to its creators. He joked about inadvertently launching a franchise.

"When we had Tobin Bell slam the door and say, 'Game over' we really meant game over," Wan said of the ending of Saw. "It was game over until box office opening weekend. I remember the producers going, 'Hey boys, this is not game over.'"

Though some of the sequels ramped up the gore, and the franchise got lumped into the "torture porn" subgenre, all the films include a mystery akin to the original. In Saw, Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) and Adam (Whannell) are chained to opposite ends of a bathroom.

Gordon and Adam solve puzzles to try to escape, but they are also left with hacksaws to cut their way out of the chains. Whannell said using flashbacks to reveal clues was always part of the design, and it would carry forward in all the sequels.

"The movie's like this puzzle box where you're putting pieces together and certain pieces don't make sense until you lock into another piece later," Whannell said. "And then if we can do that well enough, it's like the sleight of hand with close-up magic. At the end, it'll be a surprise."

Wan saw Saw as a thriller, even though Lionsgate releases them in October and sells them as horror. You will find Saw movies in the horror section of streaming services.

"We knew that if we were to do something more in the horror space, we still wanted it to be 'smart,'" Wan said. "We want it to be clever in some way. We knew that we wanted it to have an ending that would grab you. So much of the film was like how do we hide this twist of an ending?"

The identity of the Jigsaw killer is known by anyone who has seen the subsequent nine films. But, if this legacy screening launches new interest in the films, suffice it to say that Jigsaw's message is positive in a macabre way.

"Instead of killing people, he was putting people through these tests, wanting to see if they could earn what they had," Whannell said. "If you can come up with something you feel like you haven't seen before, then you've got something."