Singer-songwriter James Taylor has signed on to serve as the "Mega Mentor" on Season 18 of the musical competition series The Voice, NBC said Monday.

Carson Daly is the host.

"Taylor will join the coaches to mentor the artists remaining from the Battle Rounds and prepare each team for the Knockout Rounds, which will begin airing Monday, April 13," the network said in a press release.

Taylor is a Grammy winner and Kennedy Center Honors recipient. His latest album American Standard was released in February.