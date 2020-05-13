James McAvoy has landed the lead role in an Audible adaptation of The Sandman.

Audible announced in a press release Wednesday that McAvoy, 41, will voice the title character, aka Morpheus and Dream, in an audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman 's DC Comics comic book series.

Gaiman will serve as narrator, creative director and executive producer for The Sandman adaptation. The project is adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs, who previously worked with Gaiman on audio adaptations of Neverwhere, Stardust, Good Omens and Anasi Boys.

The voice cast also includes Kat Dennings as Death, Taron Egerton as John Constantine, Samantha Morton as Urania Blackwell, Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven, Michael Sheen as Lucifer and Bebe Neuwirth as the Siamese Cat.

"A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life. We are honored to be working alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love," Audible editor-in-chief of originals David Blum said.

Part 1 of Audible's Sandman is slated for release July 15 and will adapt volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series, Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll's House and Dream Country. The series will feature an original score by composer and musician James Hannigan.

The Sandman had a 75-issue run from 1989 to 1996 with DC Comics and Vertigo. The series follows Morpheus, one of the ancient and powerful beings known as the Endless, who personify concepts such as dreams, death and desire.

Several efforts have been made to adapt The Sandman over the years. Joseph Gordon-Levitt was previously attached to a big-screen adaptation, while Netflix was reportedly pursing a TV version.