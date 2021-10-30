X-Men: The First Class and Split actor James McAvoy has signed on to star in a revival of Cyrano de Bergerac at the Brooklyn Academy of Music next spring.

The Jamie Lloyd Company will perform the show, which was written by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp.

The limited run will be staged at the BAM Harvey Theater from April 5 through May 22.

The production is being directed by Lloyd. It was originally scheduled for spring 2020, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down live performances in New York for more than a year.

McAvoy and Lloyd previously collaborated on The Ruling Class, Macbeth, Three Days of Rain and Heart of Darkness.

"We're so thrilled to welcome Jamie Lloyd, James McAvoy and this incredible company to BAM for a Cyrano like no other," BAM Artistic Director David Binder said in a statement Friday. "Contemporary, arresting, romantic, dazzling... we couldn't be more excited for it to take the Harvey Theater stage."

A musical drama film based on the literary love triangle is also in the works. Game of Thrones icon Peter Dinklage will star as the titular hero in Cyrano. Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. co-star.