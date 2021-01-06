James Marsden named Magic Mike as a film he regrets turning down while speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show.

"There's been a few things I've said no to in the past that I'm happy I said no to and a few things that maybe if I could redo it, I'd do it over," Marsden said on Tuesday before discussing why he passed on Magic Mike after being offered a role in the film.

"I had the fear that I would be edited out of the movie and all my lines would be cut out and I would just be an extra running around in a g-string. So I think it was a lack of courage on my part," he continued while laughing.

The actor said he probably would have had fun on Magic Mike, but said some people in his life are happy that he didn't take the role.

"I have friends and family who still think that it was a wise idea for me not to do it because they don't want to see me like that," the 47-year-old said.

Marsden stars on The Stand on CBS All Access, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

"It was strange having finished six months of doing a show about a pandemic and now this is actually you know, happening," Marsden said about filming the series right before and heading into the COVID-19 pandemic.