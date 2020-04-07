James King, who appeared on TLC documentary series My 600-lb Life, has died at the age of 49.

King died on Friday at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, his obituary said.

The television star appeared on Season 5 of My 600-lb Life in 2017. He is survived by his wife Lisa, four daughters Carrie, Krystle, Courtney and Bayley, his two sons Daemian and Austin and his 19 grandchildren.

"TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of James King, who shared his weight-loss journey on My 600-lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time," the network said on Facebook.

King is the latest My 600-lb Life star to die following Henry Foots, Sean Milliken, Lisa Fleming, Rob Buschel, Kelly Mason and James 'L.B.' Bonner.